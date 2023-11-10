Trip.com Group: A Technologically Empowered Future for Tourism

Making the perfect trip just a click away

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a challenging few years for the tourism industry, there is a revitalized appetite for global travel, coinciding with a paradigm shift in technology marked by rapidly accelerating connectivity and innovation in AI and data. In this dynamic digital landscape, consumers are demanding more personalized and streamlined services to help them make informed travel decisions amidst the information overload. Travel service providers, armed with the latest technological developments, are now more equipped than ever to meet these demands. Trip.com continues to lead in creating a simplified and hassle-free user experience, offering personalized information at users' fingertips, empowered by AI-led capabilities and innovative content marketing.

According to McKinsey research, generative AI has the potential to unlock between USD 2 trillion and USD 4 trillion in annual value across industries. This year, Trip.com launched an enhanced version of its AI travel assistant. The newly released TripGenie introduces the concept of the Language User Interface, decoding complex requests and swiftly guiding users to detailed itinerary planning, personalized recommendations, and flight and hotel bookings. The AI assistance eliminates the manual effort of input and filtering searches, simplifying travel planning and booking into a chat conversation. Users engaging with TripGenie have exhibited stronger loyalty and satisfaction, with an order conversion rate twice that of the average user and a retention rate 30-40% higher than the average user, directly translating into improved revenue, business growth for partners, and enhanced brand visibility and reach.

With the plethora of information and offerings available, AI-driven features such as Trip.com's curated lists, including Trip.Trends, Trip.Best, and Trip.Deals, utilize an AI-empowered algorithm to cater to different consumer groups, condensing real-time information into a digestible format for seamless travel planning. These lists are integral to the Group's content marketing strategy, enhancing consumer awareness and providing the most relevant information and the best deals.

Another notable technological trend is the rise of livestreaming platforms and social media, supporting user engagement and content marketing growth opportunities. In the first quarter of this year, the number of influencers on Trip.com's content platforms increased by 45% year-over-year, and user-generated content rose by 34% compared to last year. The average amount of content viewed per user continued to rise, indicating the success of attracting, engaging, and retaining users.

Livestreams have proven to be a key growth driver for the business, persisting beyond the pandemic. The Group launched the "Super World Trip" livestream series at the beginning of 2023, promoting short-haul travel to the Chinese mainland consumer and stimulating tourism products in key destinations. The success of this series is evident, with the first livestream held in Thailand achieving a gross merchandise value of RMB 40 million and over 20,000 room nights sold. Similar success has been replicated in Tokyo and Hong Kong, with GMV reaching RMB 23 million and RMB 30 million, respectively.

Customers remain at the core of Trip.com Group's endeavors, and technological innovation stands as an integral pillar of the user experience. Moving forward, travel service providers bear the responsibility to stay aware of technological advancements and leverage developments to unlock new value for customers. The Group plays a crucial role in making travel accessible and convenient for users, delivering the most up-to-date and curated information to facilitate the booking of the perfect trip.

