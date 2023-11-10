CHASE & STATUS HEADLINE CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE III LAUNCH EVENT AHEAD OF NEW MIXTAPE LAUNCH TODAY

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Chase & Status new mixtape 2 Ruff, Vol. 1 both release today (Nov 10)

ArrDee, King Combs, Fumez the Engineer, Swarmz and DJ Bou were in attendance of the star studded launch event



LONDON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the release of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III game, famous faces, lucky fans and gaming superstars were treated to the most unique DJ set of the year as Chase & Status played a headline show from the middle of a working airport baggage claim carousel.

Chase & Status played fan favourite tracks like 2023 smash Baddadan with Bou (ft. Irah, Trigga, Flowdan and Takura) - hours before the release of their new mixtape 2 Ruff, Vol.1 which features guest appearances from Stefflon Don, ArrDee, and Clementine Douglas.

In attendance at the MWIII launch event were Alex Iwobi, Fran Kirby, ArrDee, King Combs, and Love Island's Tasha Ghouri andAndrew Le Page, who jumped straight onto the PS5 banks to play the latest edition to the franchise.

The airport party was inspired by the beloved Call of Duty multiplayer map Terminal which was brought to life at a secret London location by Call of Duty® and PlayStation® and saw guests check-in, taken through security and into a buzzing Terminal experience.

"It's a big day tomorrow - it's been a fun campaign to get to this point. It's always exciting releasing an album but this year is extra special. All the shows have been amazing and the interaction with the fans too," said Chase & Status.

When asked about playing the Modern Warfare III event, they said, "It's a mad crossover with music and gaming in general - it's obviously a really cool thing to be part of."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launches on 10th November in the UK and will be available across all platforms: https://www.callofduty.com/playnow/modernwarfare3.

Chase & Status are one of the most successful UK electronic music artists of all time, with four top 5 albums and six top 10 singles under their belt, surpassing two billion streams across their award winning catalogue. Chase & Status have sold out stadiums and arenas around the world over a career spanning 20 years. In 2023, the duo set the scene alight with the three biggest dance tracks of the year. Singles Baddadan x Bou ft. Irah, Trigga, Flowdan and Takura, Disconnect with Becky Hill and "Liquor & Cigarettes" with Hedex and Arrdee currently occupy three spots in the top 30 of the UK charts. Baddadan and Disconnect have remained in the top 10 of the UK Official Singles chart for five and ten weeks respectively. Icons of the UK electronic music scene, Will Kennard and Saul Milton, are releasing their highly anticipated mixtape 2 Ruff, Vol. 1 on November 10th ahead of their sold out arena live show tour in early 2024.

Supporting Chase & Status is Algerian born and Manchester raised DJ and Producer, Bou, a leading light in the new generation of drum and bass producers clocking up over 4M monthly listeners on Spotify alone. A 7x Award Winning DJ and Producer, Bou first appeared on the scene in 2017 with early tracks "Poison" and "Veteran" feat Trigga. Cementing his global footprint in 2023 with huge tours in Australia, USA and Europe alongside some of the UK's biggest festivals like Glastonbury, he has had his first top 5 UK single with Chase & Status on the biggest D&B record of the year "Baddadan" and a further Certified Silver Top 40 with "Closer" featuring Slay.

