Observation status removed to UAB Orkela

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove the observation status to UAB Orkela (order book short name ORKL060025A, ISIN code of the bonds LT0000405961) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Now the shareholders' equity of UAB "Orkela" is more than ½ of the share capital of the Company. Observation status was applied because UAB "Orkela" shareholders' equity didn't comply with the requirement set out in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania. The more detailed information please find here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.