10.11.2023 | 13:58
Observation status removed to UAB Orkela

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove the observation status to UAB Orkela (order
book short name ORKL060025A, ISIN code of the bonds LT0000405961) as the
reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Now the shareholders' equity of UAB "Orkela" is more than ½ of the share
capital of the Company. 

Observation status was applied because UAB "Orkela" shareholders' equity didn't
comply with the requirement set out in the Law on Companies of the Republic of
Lithuania. 



The more detailed information please find here.



