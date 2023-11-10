Westminster, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - The Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations (CFCSA) and its members are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in occupational health and safety with the attainment of over 10,000 active Certificate of Recognition (COR®) certified firms across the nation.

COR®: A National Accreditation Standard for Safety Excellence

The Certificate of Recognition (COR®) program, promoted and regulated by CFCSA, has long been recognized as the national standard for an occupational safety & health management system in the Canadian construction industry. The achievement of this milestone demonstrates the commitment of employers, employees, and safety professionals across the country to maintaining accredited standard of safety within their organizations.

COR® certification involves rigorous evaluations of an organization's health and safety management system. It encompasses hazard identification, risk assessment, and effective control measures, ensuring that Canadian firms are equipped to handle the unique challenges of the construction industry. This program provides companies with a competitive edge while fostering a culture of safety and reducing workplace incidents.

Empirical Evidence: Lower Injury Rates

A key finding of the CFCSA's commitment to COR® certification is that firms holding this accreditation experience an average of 18% lower injury rates compared to non-certified firms. This statistic is supported by comprehensive research papers, which are available on the CFCSA website HERE.

These research papers have examined the effectiveness of COR® certification in enhancing workplace safety and its direct impact on injury rates. The findings underscore the value of investing in COR® certification and its substantial contribution to the overall well-being of construction industry workers.

A Bright Future for Canadian Construction Safety

The achievement of this milestone underscores the remarkable progress that the Canadian construction industry has made in embracing safety as a core value. It also emphasizes the determination of firms to prioritize the well-being of their workforce. As a result, workplaces across the country have become safer, and the lives and health of workers have been significantly improved.

The CFCSA invites firms in construction and related industries to explore the benefits of COR® certification and join the growing community of safety-conscious organizations that are committed to a safer, healthier, and more productive industry.

For more information on the Certificate of Recognition (COR®) program and to access our research papers, please visit CFCSA.ca.

Media Contact:

Roy Silliker, CFCSA Chair

1-506-627-6602

roy@nbcsa.ca

About CFCSA:

The Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations (CFCSA) works as an umbrella organization for provincial and territorial Construction Safety Associations with a shared interest in: promoting awareness of construction health and safety; improving information sharing, and; collaboratively producing workplace health and safety training standards/information resources.

The 13 CFCSA members are:

Alberta Construction Safety Association

ASP Construction - Quebec

BC Construction Safety Alliance

Construction Safety Association of Manitoba

Construction Safety Nova Scotia

Heavy Construction Safety Association of Saskatchewan

Infrastructure Health & Safety Association

Manitoba Heavy Construction Association

New Brunswick Construction Safety Association

Newfoundland & Labrador Construction Safety Association

Northern Safety Association

Northern Safety Network Yukon

Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association

