Comerc has commissioned 662 MW of solar capacity in Várzea da Palma, Brazil. The facility will provide power to silicon metal producer Liasa via a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).From pv magazine Brazil Brazilian energy supplier Comerc Energia has inaugurated the 662 MW Hélio Valgas Solar Complex, which is located in Várzea da Palma, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. According to the country's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the facility is the fifth-largest PV plant in Brazil. The construction required an investment of BRL 2 billion ($405.2 million). The complex will sell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...