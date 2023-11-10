WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' across all four CX quadrants, including Digital Operations, Intelligent CX (AI and Analytics), Hybrid Working Solutions and Social Media in the ISG Provider Lens 2023 Global Contact Center Customer Experience Services report.

In the Digital Operations category, WNS was cited for its ability to combine innovative technologies and domain expertise to create differentiated offerings for driving client success. The report highlights WNS' ability to provide enhanced CX services by deploying Large Language Models (LLM), adopting AI-powered solutions, providing cloud and digital CX consulting. These solutions enable hyper-personalization, drive data-driven insights, and enable business growth.

WNS was also named a 'Leader' in Hybrid Working Solutions based on the company's unique Open Talent operating model that brings together a blended workforce, workflows, workspace, and the capacity to rapidly scale. The company's approach is supported by proprietary tools and solutions such as GLINT, TalentTurf, and Amelia which enable employee engagement and hybrid working.

WNS' leadership position in Intelligent CX (AI Analytics) has been attributed to the company's persistent focus and investment in both AI and analytics to address every aspect of a CX journey. In addition, WNS has recently enhanced its EXPIRIUS platform with Generative AI and advanced analytics capabilities. WNS unique approach to 'co-creating' industry-specific, digitally-led solutions with clients are delivering enhanced value across the entire CX value chain.

In the area of Social Media CX services, ISG identified WNS' expanded social media portfolio, robust solutions ecosystem, and advanced analytics offerings as key differentiators. The company's ability to combine unique technology-enabled platforms such as SocioSEER and Sentinel with domain-centric analytics resources is enabling clients to recognize significant cost savings and an increase sales volumes.

"WNS is focused on continuing to invest and strengthen the entire spectrum of Digital CX solutions, operating at the intersection of domain, technology, and talent. Our ability to 'co-create' solutions, integrate AI and advanced analytics, and deliver improved competitive positioning for our clients remains our key focus. ISG's recognition of these capabilities is further confirmation that our CX strategy remains on point," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"Through persistent commitments and sound investments in innovative solutions such as EXPIRIUS, Open Talent, SocioSEER and Sentinel, dedicated to CX, WNS has solidified its position as a leader in the realm of CX. It is also actively harnessing the power of AI and analytics to drive transformation and deliver contextual conversations and CX. Being a global leader in all four quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens Customer Experience Services study is testimony to its focus on innovation, where it is expanding its portfolio of CX solutions to create a measurable impact," said Namratha Dharshan, Director of Research and Principal Analyst, ISG.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2023, WNS had 59,873 professionals across 67 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

