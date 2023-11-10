ReCode Therapeutics, a clinical-stage genetic medicines company using precision delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, today announced that company management will participate in the upcoming November conferences:

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: November 14, 2023

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: New York

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: November 15-16, 2023

Location: London

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: November 30, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York

About ReCode Therapeutics

ReCode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company using precision delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics. ReCode's Selective Organ Targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform enables highly precise and targeted delivery of genetic medicines directly to the organs and cells implicated in disease, enabling improved efficacy and potency. ReCode's lead programs include RCT1100 for the treatment of primary ciliary dyskinesia caused by pathogenic mutations in the DNAI1 gene, and RCT2100 for the treatment of the 10-13 percent of cystic fibrosis patients who have Class I mutations in the CFTR gene and do not respond to currently approved CFTR modulators. RCT1100 and RCT2100 are inhaled disease-modifying mRNA-based therapies formulated using the SORT LNP delivery platform. ReCode is expanding its pipeline to develop potential therapies for other rare and common genetic diseases including musculoskeletal, central nervous system, liver and infectious disease indications.

ReCode's SORT LNP platform was described by Nature as one of the "Seven Technologies to Watch in 2022" and the company was named among Fierce Biotech's "Fierce 15" as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies. ReCode has also been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal as a Best Place to Work. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Anne Marie Fields

Stern IR

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

IR@recodetx.com

Media Contacts:

Erica Jefferson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

ReCode Therapeutics

ejefferson@recodetx.com

650-629-7965

Tara Cooper

The Grace Communication Group

tara@gracegroup.us

650-303-7306