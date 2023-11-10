Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.: AOI and Digicomm International Announce Exclusive Distribution Relationship

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) (Nasdaq: AAOI), a global provider of fiber-optic access network products for cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, and Digicomm International, a leading provider of logistics services and supply chain solutions for the broadband access market, announced their collaborative distribution relationship, which designates Digicomm as the exclusive go-to-market supplier of AOI's Quantum12 cable amplifiers.



AOI has been designing and manufacturing products for the cable industry since 1997, first for Cisco Systems, and then for its successor representing the GainMaker amplifier products. AOI is committed to quality and has shipped over 1.5 million amplifiers worldwide.

"AOI has a strong history of best-in-class engineering and manufacturing in the broadband access space," said Rob Donziger, President and CEO of Digicomm International. "This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment to stock top-tier, reliable solutions for our customers. Now, cable operators will have immediate access to AOI's Quantum12 product line through Digicomm International, guaranteeing ease, efficiency, and technical alignment with their original system footprint for quick upgrades."

"AOI is extremely pleased to join forces with Digicomm International, a trusted industry partner, to distribute our Quantum12 broadband access platform," said Steve Pederson, AVP of Business Development for Quantum Bandwidth. "This enables customers to receive the latest network equipment with the same quality and performance they expect while providing the industry's best product delivery lead times. With Hybrid fiber-coaxial ("HFC") upgrade activity increasing, we believe this relationship will ensure cable operators will not see a disruption in product availability for their systems using legacy Cisco footprints."

Digicomm International has initiated stocking Quantum12 amplifiers to ensure timely delivery. For more information about Quantum12 and AOI's full Quantum Bandwidth portfolio, visit ao-inc.com/QuantumBandwidth.

About Quantum Bandwidth

Quantum Bandwidth is a set of broadband access products that enables high-speed connectivity. With today's increasingly demanding bandwidth needs, Quantum Bandwidth ensures cable service providers have reliable options to deliver optimal performance. Its solutions are underpinned with industry experience from the world's leading CATV engineers. Learn more at ao-inc.com/QuantumBandwidth.

About Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) (NASDAQ: AAOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products including components, modules, and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX. Learn more at ao-inc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Digicomm International

Founded in 1993, Digicomm International is an Englewood, CO-based stocking distributor of equipment for the CATV industry. MSOs from around the world depend on Digicomm's extensive inventory of HFC & FTTx products, representing manufacturers such as AOI, Cisco, CommScope, PPC and many others the cable industry trusts to support its operations and network infrastructure. Digicomm also manufactures products such as Pads & Equalizers, Optical Passives and more. For further information, visit Digicomm at www.digicomm.com.

AOI Media Inquiries:

Michael Ballard

michael_ballard@ao-inc.com

Digicomm International Media Inquiries:

Cassandra Boyce

cassandrab@digicomm.com



