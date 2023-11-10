Deep-South Resources Inc: Deep-South Completes Name Change to Koryx Copper Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces the successful completion of its name and symbol change. The Company's new trading symbol will be KRY and its CUSIP number will be 50067J103 and its new ISIN number is CA50067J1030.



There is no change in the share capital of the Company and no action is required to be taken by the Company's shareholders with respect to this corporate name change.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "The name Deep-South is representing the far south region of Namibia but also represent the area called Deep South in the USA, which is a symbol of segregation. Our company values are opposite to this symbolic. We have decided to change the name to offer a better representativity of our core values.

The name Koryx is an amalgamation of the word "Karas", which represents the province in which we operate in Namibia and the name "Oryx", which is an antelope of Namibia. The Oryx is the animal national emblem of Namibia and is represented on the national armories. The Oryx is a symbol for courage, elegance, pride and strength. This is a better representation of our core values, which also include working with and for our people of the Karas region in the south of Namibia and to develop a project for which Karas and Namibian people will be proud for many years to come."

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

