AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) ("AMTD Digital"), alongside with AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group") and AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) ("AMTD IDEA"), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together as "AMTD", are thrilled to announce that another new movie titled "The Goldfinger" ("Movie") will be released to public globally on December 30, 2023.

"The Goldfinger" is an action crime thriller film written and directed by Felix Chong, and starring two Hong Kong's top actors Tony Leung and Andy Lau.

The Movie is another legendary joint efforts between Tony Leung and Andy Lau since their last cooperation on the legendary movie series "Infernal Affairs" approximately two decades ago. It represents AMTD's first cooperation with Tony Leung, who being the first Chinese actor, recently won the Lifetime Achievement Award, i.e. "Golden Lion Award", at Venice Film Festival. Tony Leung is also awarded the best actor at the recent 36th Golden Rooster Award. Collectively, Tony Leung is a winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards, the Golden Horse Film Awards and the Golden Rooster Award, holding the record for most awards in the Best Actor category. It is also AMTD's fourth time to feature Andy Lau after the partnership of "Shock Wave 2", "Moscow Mission", and "The Trading Floor", who was honoured with the Special Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival recently this year.

AMTD serves as a Co-production company of the Movie, while Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group and founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital, serves as a Co-producer.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core businesses to span across financial services, digital solutions, media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality services.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles as well as hospitality and VIP services. Through our unique eco-system the "AMTD SpiderNet" AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc., are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

