Teleson has launched a sales and distribution platform for PV projects. The mobile and phone app is available for the company's German-based customers.Teleson this week launched a PV sales and distribution platform titled Teleson PV. The Munich-based gas and electricity brokerage firm unveiled the digital platform and mobile phone app on Tuesday. According to a press release, the platform aims to expedite the purchasing and leasing processes of home energy systems, such as PV. Teleson claims the platform will save time for its 4,000 customers, spanning energy consultants to associated partners, ...

