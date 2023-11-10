Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, November 9, 2023 - Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. ("Hamilton" or "the Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 of its Class B common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The offering consists of 6,250,000 Class B common shares offered by the Company and 8,750,000 Class B common shares offered by certain of the Company's current shareholders. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 2,250,000 Class B common shares from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class B common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HG" on November 10, 2023. The offering is expected to close on or about November 14, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.Media Contac The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to make capital contributions to its insurance and reinsurance operating subsidiaries for use by its three operating platforms. This should enable the Company to take advantage of ongoing favorable market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates by writing more business pursuant to its strategy. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its Class B common shares by the selling shareholders.Media Contac Barclays and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Lead Bookrunning Managers for the offering. Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as Joint Bookrunning Managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Dowling & Partners Securities LLC, JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Commerzbank are acting as co-managers for the offering.Media Contac Insurance Advisory Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Company for the offering.Media Contac The offering of the Company's Class B common shares is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.Media Contac A registration statement relating to the Class B common shares was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2023.Media Contac This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Class B common shares nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.About Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. ("Hamilton") is a Bermuda-headquartered company that underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks on a global basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.Media Contact:Kelly Corday Ferriskelly.ferris@hamiltongroup.comInvestor contact:Jon Levenson+1 (804) 404-7479investor.relations@hamiltongroup.com