Curated Automation: Veteran-Owned Enterprise Technology Consulting Company Launches Today

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Curated Automation announces today its launch as an enterprise technology consulting company, providing implementation services, solution-managed services, workflow process optimization, consulting, and change management to small and medium-sized businesses. Through its services and approach, Curated Automation provides its clients with project and operational visibility and efficiency through automation, dynamic data dashboards, and its proprietary accelerators - bringing speed and agility to enable its customers to adapt to business growth and change.

Founded by certified Workday consultants, Curated Automation's consultants bring decades of technology deployment and consulting experience. Through its founders and consultants' extensive experience leading large-scale, digital transformation projects with Workday, Curated Automation's team has built an outcome-oriented approach to serve its clients. Combined with Curated Automation's deep expertise in collaborative workplace management, clients are able to achieve greater enterprise-wide visibility and efficiency by:

Applying proprietary solutions to accelerate the time to value from projects and technology investments

Optimizing how teams collaborate with project management visibility and simplicity

Building process and operational efficiencies with automation and workflows

Driving data-driven decision-making through dynamic reporting across projects and operations

"Curated Automation is thrilled to launch our company officially on Veteran's Day to celebrate our team's commitment to serving. As a firm, we bring a passion for technology to unlock human potential, an entrepreneurial mindset to capitalize on new opportunities, and a deep belief grounded from our military service that we are all a part of a larger community," said Lee Cage, co-founder of Curated Automation. "We are bringing our decades of technology and consulting experience to empower our clients to achieve more."

Curated Automation is a boutique enterprise technology consulting firm founded by a diverse group of technologists and change makers who believe that with the right technology solutions people, teams, and organizations can unlock their potential to collaborate and make data decisions that drive results. For more information about Curated Automation and the partnership with Smartsheet, visit https://curatedautomation.com or contact Curated Automation at Discover@curatedautomation.com.

