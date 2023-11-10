Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2023 | 15:02
You-Goods' Innovative Assortment of Low Cost and Low MOQ Custom Keychains and Promotional Products Now Available in the US

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / You-Goods, a distinguished and experienced manufacturer of custom promotional and resale products, officially launched in the United States in August of 2023. You-Goods is combining the prices of a Chinese manufacturer with the ease of communication from an American company. With a comprehensive range of products including acrylic and rubber keychains, phone stands, and custom microfiber products, You-Goods is poised to revolutionize the market with its unparalleled quality and service. No more communication issues with suppliers or exorbitantly high prices.

Custom Promotional Products from You-Goods

Custom Promotional Products from You-Goods
A wide array of custom promotional products offered by You-Goods



Why Choose You-Goods?

Extensive Experience: With over 15 years in the industry, and over 700 orders filled each month, You-Goods and its parent company (You & Earth Co., Ltd.) have a proven track record of satisfying customers with high-quality, customized products.

Commitment to Excellence: We believe in providing our customers with nothing but the best. Our manufacturing process ensures speed, efficiency, and top-notch quality.

Customer-Centric Approach: At You-Goods, every customer is valued. No matter the size of the order, we are dedicated to providing impeccable customer service, quick turnarounds, and competitive prices.

Convenient Ordering Process: Our streamlined online shop makes it easy for you to place your order, collaborate on design details, and receive your custom products in a timely manner.

How to Order with You-Goods

1. Place your order through our easy-to-navigate online shop.

2. Confirmation: Work with our skilled designers and friendly sales team to finalize your custom design.

3. Manufacturing: Enjoy a swift and high-quality manufacturing process, with all acrylic and rubber products produced in our own factory.

4. Shipping: Receive your quality-checked products directly to your doorstep, typically within 2-6 days from the shipping date.

Diverse Product Range

You-Goods offers a wide variety of materials for your custom promotional products:

- PVC: Keychains and coasters.

- Acrylic: Ranging from keychains, coasters, and phone stands, to unique items like hair ties and pins.

- Reflective: Enhance visibility with reflective keychains, stickers, and slap bands.

- Microfiber: Choose from lens cloths, pouches, mouse pads, and eco-friendly options.

Embrace the Spirit of Excellence with You-Goods

We invite you to experience the quality, efficiency, and dedication that sets You-Goods apart. Visit the official website at https://you-goods.com to join the ranks of satisfied users.

Contact Information

Miranda Roop
Marketing Manager
sales@you-goods.com
(214) 699-0541

SOURCE: You-Goods

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801982/you-goods-innovative-assortment-of-low-cost-and-low-moq-custom-keychains-and-promotional-products-now-available-in-the-us

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
