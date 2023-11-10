You-Goods' Innovative Assortment of Low Cost and Low MOQ Custom Keychains and Promotional Products Now Available in the US

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / You-Goods, a distinguished and experienced manufacturer of custom promotional and resale products, officially launched in the United States in August of 2023. You-Goods is combining the prices of a Chinese manufacturer with the ease of communication from an American company. With a comprehensive range of products including acrylic and rubber keychains, phone stands, and custom microfiber products, You-Goods is poised to revolutionize the market with its unparalleled quality and service. No more communication issues with suppliers or exorbitantly high prices.
Why Choose You-Goods?
Extensive Experience: With over 15 years in the industry, and over 700 orders filled each month, You-Goods and its parent company (You & Earth Co., Ltd.) have a proven track record of satisfying customers with high-quality, customized products.
Commitment to Excellence: We believe in providing our customers with nothing but the best. Our manufacturing process ensures speed, efficiency, and top-notch quality.
Customer-Centric Approach: At You-Goods, every customer is valued. No matter the size of the order, we are dedicated to providing impeccable customer service, quick turnarounds, and competitive prices.
Convenient Ordering Process: Our streamlined online shop makes it easy for you to place your order, collaborate on design details, and receive your custom products in a timely manner.
How to Order with You-Goods
1. Place your order through our easy-to-navigate online shop.
2. Confirmation: Work with our skilled designers and friendly sales team to finalize your custom design.
3. Manufacturing: Enjoy a swift and high-quality manufacturing process, with all acrylic and rubber products produced in our own factory.
4. Shipping: Receive your quality-checked products directly to your doorstep, typically within 2-6 days from the shipping date.
Diverse Product Range
You-Goods offers a wide variety of materials for your custom promotional products:
- PVC: Keychains and coasters.
- Acrylic: Ranging from keychains, coasters, and phone stands, to unique items like hair ties and pins.
- Reflective: Enhance visibility with reflective keychains, stickers, and slap bands.
- Microfiber: Choose from lens cloths, pouches, mouse pads, and eco-friendly options.
Embrace the Spirit of Excellence with You-Goods
We invite you to experience the quality, efficiency, and dedication that sets You-Goods apart. Visit the official website at https://you-goods.com to join the ranks of satisfied users.
Contact Information
Miranda Roop
Marketing Manager
sales@you-goods.com
(214) 699-0541
