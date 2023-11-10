NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Appoints Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. to Scientific Advisory Board

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a preclinical biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced the appointment of Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Moore was a career officer within the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) entering with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and rising to the rank of Assistant United States Surgeon General. The addition of Dr. Moore brings the NovAccess Global Scientific Advisory Board to 6 members.

"We are pleased that our developing platform of personalized cancer immunotherapies has attracted such an accomplished and globally renowned scientist as Roscoe M. Moore Jr., D.V.M., M.P.H., Ph.D., to our Scientific Advisory Board," said NovAccess Global's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin. "Dr. Moore brings to us an impressive background of excellence spanning life sciences, government and public service, academia, research, and commercial healthcare organizations."

NovAccess Global intends to leverage the expertise, insight and professional network of Dr. Moore with NIH and other healthcare centers of influence toward accessing government non-dilutive funding, including the White House Cancer Moonshot, amongst other targeted award mechanisms. Dr. Moore will be tapped to assist NovAccess Global to develop collaborations here in the US and overseas. Through Dr. Moore, NovAccess Global will strive to initiate publicly facilitated studies for immune suppressed patients, who are at higher risk for glioblastoma and other cancers.

Dr. Moore served with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and was for the last twelve years of his career responsible for global development within the Office of the Secretary, HHS, for Africa and other low- and middle-income regions. Dr. Moore represented HHS in cooperative international efforts in Africa to address continued health and human resources issues.

Dr. Moore was a career officer within the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) entering with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and rising to the rank of Assistant United States Surgeon General (Rear Admiral, USPHS) within the Immediate Office of the Secretary, HHS. He was selected as Chief Veterinary Medical Officer, USPHS, by Surgeon General C. Everett Koop.

Dr. Moore received his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees from Tuskegee Institute; his Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology from the University of Michigan; and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins University. He was awarded the Doctor of Science degree (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his distinguished public health career by Tuskegee University.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a preclinical, IND-ready biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

TLR-AD1 is designed to activate anti-tumor immune responses against brain tumors using immune-activating dendritic cells combined with the patient's own tumor proteins. The resulting dendritic cell vaccine is matured with a proprietary combination of Toll-like receptor adjuvants to enhance the immune-activating potency of the therapy. In 2022, the FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to TRL-AD1 for the treatment of brain cancers. The technology is currently at the pre-IND stage of research and development. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess Global Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates

631-766-4528

jdarrow@darrowir.com

