Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - CaNickel Mining Limited (TSXV: CML) ("CaNickel" or the "Company") announces that it has promoted Shirley Anthony from VP Corporate Development to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Anthony fills in the role from Kevin Zhu, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Zhu will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Mr. Zhu for his devotion and contributions as CEO of CaNickel in safeguarding the Bucko Lake Mine asset over the past decade," stated Ms. Anthony. "We are delighted that he will continue to support the Company as a director."

Ms. Anthony has over 15 years of corporate communications, investor relations, strategic marketing and corporate development experience at numerous publicly traded North American resource companies ranging from early-stage exploration to production. Most recently, she held the role of VP Investor Relations and Communications with Cassiar Gold Corp. Prior to that, she held roles as Director, Corporate Communications with Maple Gold Mines; VP, Corporate Communications for International Tower Hill Mines; Manager, Corporate Communications for Corvus Gold; and Corporate Communications Manager for Silvercorp Metals. Ms. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of British Columbia and is based in Vancouver, B.C.

ABOUT CANICKEL

CaNickel Mining Limited is a Canadian junior mining company that owns the Bucko Lake Mine Project, currently on care and maintenance, near Wabowden, Manitoba. From 2009 to 2012, nearly 450,000 tonnes of mineralized material were mined to produce 6.9 million pounds of nickel before the mine was put on care and maintenance due to low nickel prices. Today, the Bucko Lake Mine and surrounding satellite deposits continue to host significant nickel sulfide Mineral Resources grading over 1% Ni.

The mine and surrounding deposits benefit from excellent infrastructure including roads, rail, power, internet, personnel, and equipment. The mine can be accessed and operated all year, and existing mine infrastructure includes a 1,000-tpd processing plant, backfill paste plant, on-site drill core shack, hoist and headframe, fine mineralized material bin, office, dry trailers, compressor room, tailings disposal management area and a 100-person camp.

Further information on the Bucko Lake Mine is available at www.buckolakemine.com and on CaNickel at www.canickel.com or contact:

Shirley Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 778-999-2771

Email: shirley@canickel.com

Website: www.buckolakemine.com

CaNickel Mining Limited

Suite 720 - 320 Granville St.

Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6B 0G5

