Green Gravity, an Australian energy storage startup, says it will explore opportunities to deploy its gravitational energy storage technology in Europe, after signing an agreement with Romanian state-owned energy producer Complexul Energetic Valea Jiului SA.From pv magazine Australia Green Gravity and Romanian government-backed energy company Complexul Energetic Valea Jiului SA (CEVJ) have executed a cooperation framework agreement to investigate deployment opportunities for the Australian company's energy storage technology in 17 coal mine shafts in Romania's Jiului Valley. The parties will ...

