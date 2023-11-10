Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2WF | ISIN: SE0017483175 | Ticker-Symbol: X92
Frankfurt
10.11.23
08:07 Uhr
0,003 Euro
-0,001
-23,26 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2023 | 15:10
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) is removed (572/23)

On March 22, 2023, the shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (the
"Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the auditor had
resigned. 

On April 4, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to material
adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. 

On April 18, 2023, the Company disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting
of the Company's shareholders had appointed a new auditor. 

On November 8, 2023, the Company published its interim report for the third
quarter 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (ZAZZ B, ISIN code
SE0017483175, order book ID 247383) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.