Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) is removed (572/23)

On March 22, 2023, the shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the auditor had resigned. On April 4, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On April 18, 2023, the Company disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had appointed a new auditor. On November 8, 2023, the Company published its interim report for the third quarter 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (ZAZZ B, ISIN code SE0017483175, order book ID 247383) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.