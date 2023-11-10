Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - With a goal to offer more accessibility and convenience to its users, trending AI project DeepFakeAI forms a collaboration with AlchemyPay. This will allow users to get access to the DeepFakeAI platform using traditional fiat currencies, like USD, EUR, GBP etc. This integration marks a major step forward in making the platform widely accessible to users who are not familiar with crypto tech.

The platform, which is deployed on the Ethereum mainnet, has already been showing significant progress even while the market was bearish. This new collaboration brings a simple way to acquire usage-minutes, and when users buy minutes, half of the amount goes towards acquiring $FakeAI tokens to take it out of circulation, while the other half supports the platform's developers. In addition to this partnership, the team also revamped its website to upgrade user experience. The new and updated website, available at https://fakeai.io, provides an enhanced user experience and serves as a gateway to the world of deepfake video creation.

In today's world, where Artificial Intelligence is driving innovation, DeepFakeAI has been gaining recognition in the field of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning as the first deepfake application on the blockchain, enabling users to create highly realistic deepfake videos in less than 30 seconds. Deepfake technology is a fascinating blend of reality and imagination, with exciting potential for video monetization. These AI-generated videos find applications in marketing, entertainment, and creative expression, redefining how people engage with content.

The project's advanced algorithms make it easy for users to create intricate videos that blend technology and creativity. DeepFakeAI's Telegram bot smoothly generates AI videos in group settings, allowing users to create customized content. The Web App integration offers a versatile tool for non telegram users, helping them take advantage of the AI video creation services in response to the growing demand for engaging content.

The platform encourages not only financial gain but also the exploration of creativity and innovation, at the same time highlighting the responsible use of deepfake technology which is essential to maintain public trust and credibility. The convergence of AI tech offers limitless possibilities, particularly in marketing. Brands can now create hyper-realistic, personalized content that resonates deeply with their target audience.

Any individual, entrepreneur, business or artist can redefine content creation and engagement in the digital age by leveraging on AI even if they are not familiar with crypto. With the association with AlchemyPay and the addition of the FIAT on-ramp, DeepFakeAI is emerging as one of the top AI platforms on the blockchain.

