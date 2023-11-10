Taiwan Creative Content Agency
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - On Friday November 10, the Taiwan Creative Content Fest held an award ceremony recognizing the best pitched projects during its 4th edition. The two US$30,000 TAICCA X CNC Awards, went to the Taiwanese-Japanese documentary After the Snowmelt and the Filipino fantasy Feature film Mother Maybe.
After the Snowmelt team, Mother Maybe team together with the jury members
