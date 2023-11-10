The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has identified a low-cost way to produce high-efficiency III-V solar cells with dynamic hydride vapor phase epitaxy (D-HVPE). The synthesis involved a gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cell with a gallium indium arsenide phosphide emitter layer.NREL has unveiled a new design for III-V rear heterojunction solar cells based on GaAs, in order to make PV devices for terrestrial applications. Solar cells manufactured from GaAs and gallium indium phosphide (GaInP) have long yielded some of the highest conversion efficiencies of any ...

