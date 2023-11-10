VanEck ETFs N.V. - Notice of delisting from London Stock Exchange of Sub-funds of VanEck ETFs N.V

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

Notice of delisting from London Stock Exchange of the VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF, VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF and VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF, Sub-funds of VanEck ETFs N.V.

Amsterdam, 10 November 2023

Dear Shareholder,

please note that as of 12 December 2023, the following "Sub-funds" of VanEck ETFs N.V., will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"):

- VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF (ISIN: NL0009690247);

- VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF (ISIN: NL0009690254);

- VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF (ISIN: NL0010273801)

Please note that the corresponding LSE tickers/TIDM are the following: TCBT, TCGB, TGBT, TGBG, VAAA, TAGB.

Background

VanEck regularly reviews its product range and distribution capacity in order to adapt them to the needs of investors and the product demand. Following the last review, it was decided to discontinue the listing of the Sub-funds in the United Kingdom. VanEck remains committed to providing a broad range of VanEck ETFs listed in London Stock Exchange.

Timeline

For the secondary market orders, the last day for trading on LSE is 11 December 2023 ("Final Exchange Trading Date").

The Sub-funds will be delisted from London Stock on 12 December 2023 ("Delisting Date"). Investors should be aware about the delisting of the Sub-funds at least 20 business days in advance.

From the date of this notice until the day previous to the Delisting Date, the Sub-funds can be traded normally. As of the Delisting Date, investors can continue to hold Shares in the delisted Sub-funds but you will no longer be able to trade those on LSE. Therefore, should you wish to sell your shares after the Delisting Date, you will need to transfer those shares to a different Exchange on which the Sub-funds are listed. Please note that at least one listing on another European Exchange will be maintained.

Costs

There are no additional costs for the investors due to the delisting of the Sub-funds from London Stock Exchange.

For more information, please reach out to VanEck's Capital Markets Team at capitalmarketsEU@vaneck.com . It is advised to consult your professional advisor with regards to suitability and possible tax implication.

Yours faithfully,

VanEck Asset Management B.V.

The Board of Directors

For and on behalf of

VanEck ETFs N.V.