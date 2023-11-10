Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed LimeWire (LMWR) on November 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LMWR/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading.

LimeWire (LMWR) is a creator platform that allows artists and everyday users alike to create, publish and monetize content. The platform combines its unique AI Studio for image, music and video creation with blockchain technology to make content fully ownable.

Introducing LimeWire

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of LimeWire (LMWR), a creator platform that is completely reinventing the way artists, creators, and everyday users can create, publish and monetize their content. With its unique AI Creator Studio for image, music and video content, the platform allows anyone to unleash their creative potential, with the use of advances AI tools.

Evolving from its early 2000s music discovery roots, LimeWire also enables creators to maintain greater control over their content. Through the use of blockchain technology, the platform makes all content shared on the platform ownable and tradeable for subscribers. This means that fans and followers don't just passively view content, but also actively own a digital collectible representing each piece of content published by their favorite artist. Subscribers can trade owned content pieces with other users or sell them on the marketplace. LimeWire creates a whole new dimension beyond view-only access, allowing fans to directly participate in the long-term success of the creators they love and support.

With an easy-to-use interface, a focus on global mainstream brand appeal, and integration of both fiat and crypto payment options, LimeWire seeks to become a dominant creator platform. The project is built to scale, utilizing blockchain technology in the background to provide innovation in ownership while still being accessible to general consumers. This makes LimeWire a unique bridge between the capabilities of Web3 and the usability of Web2.

About LMWR Token

The LimeWire Token (LMWR) is the utility token at the heart of the LimeWire ecosystem, designed to enhance the user experience. LMWR is deeply integrated into the LimeWire platform for payments, rewards, governance, and royalty distribution.

Based on ERC20, LMWR has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The LMWR token distribution allocates 35% to the ecosystem fund, 15% to public sale, 20% to team/advisors, and the remainder to private sale, strategic sale, and liquidity provision. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on November 10, 2023. Investors who are interested in LMWR can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

