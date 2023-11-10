Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
10.11.23
08:03 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.11.2023 | 16:31
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Grant of Options and Team Option Pool

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Grant of Options and Team Option Pool 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Grant of Options and Team Option Pool 
10-Nov-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Grant of Options and Team Option Pool 
London, UK, 10 November 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Web3 investor, advisor and 
venture builder is pleased to announce the grant of up to 15,500,000 new share options over ordinary shares of nil par 
value ("Options"), to the Directors, staff and key consultants to the Company. 
The 8,250,000 Options granted to Directors have been allocated as follows: 
 Director     Total 
Eddy Travia    3,000,000 
Malcolm Palle   3,000,000 
Federica Velardo 1,500,000 
Wayne Almeida   750,000

2,750,000 Team Options ("Team Options") have been awarded to members of the Company's non-board key staff and consultants who are essential to the development and growth of the Company in the months and years ahead.

A further 4,500,000 Team Options remain available to be granted, through an Option Pool ("Option Pool") in line with the Company's policy of providing incentives to senior management key personnel and consultants in order to fully align their interests with those of shareholders, facilitate retention and enhance performance. To be clear, Coinsilium directors will not receive Team Options which are designed to incentivise non-board team members.

The Board considers the award of the Options to be fundamental to incentivising key personnel of the Company.

The 15,500,000 Options are exercisable over a period of three years form the date of grant, at an exercise price of 4.25p. Each Option entitles the holder upon exercise to one ordinary share in the capital of the Company.

On 23 July 2021, the Company announced the grant of 5,700,000 options in total to Directors of the Company ("2021 Options"). The 2021 Options remained un-exercised.

Options over ordinary shares of nil par value in the capital of the Company, including the un-exercised 2021 Options and subject to the exercise of the 15,500,000 Options represent, in aggregate, 10.86% of the existing issued share capital of the Company.

Following the grant of the Options to Directors, the resultant Directors' interests in the Company are as follows: 

Directors    Ordinary Shares % Issued Share Capital 2021 Options* New Options Total Options 
Malcolm Palle  12,234,234   6.27          2,000,000   3,000,000  5,000,000 
Eddy Travia   13,356,702   6.84          1,500,000   3,000,000  4,500,000 
Federica Velardo Nil       Nil          700,000    1,500,000  2,200,000 
Wayne Almeida  Nil       Nil          Nil      750,000   750,000

*2021 Options have a vesting period of five years from the date of grant and are exercisable in two equal tranches at a price of 9 pence per share and 13.5 pence per share respectively.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 

Coinsilium Group Limited                  +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman             +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                  +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson                        +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provi4.25des strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Malcolm Palle 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Executive Chairman 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Coinsilium Group Limited 
                              213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)      LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                                     3,000,000 shares exercise at 4.25p 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023

f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Eddy Travia 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Coinsilium Group Limited 
                              213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)      LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                                     3,000,000 shares exercise at 4.25p 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023

f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Federica Velardo 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Coinsilium Group Limited 
                              213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)      LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                                     1,500,000 shares exercise at 4.25p 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023

f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Wayne Almeida 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Coinsilium Group Limited 
                              213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)      LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                                     750,000 shares exercise at 4.25p 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023

f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 

a)      Name                      Coinsilium Group Limited 
                              213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)      LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                                     1,500,000 shares exercise at 4.25p 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023

f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                     Ben Proffitt 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Non-board Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Coinsilium Group Limited 
                              213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
b)      LEI

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium

a) type of instrument Group Ltd

Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd

ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options 

Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                                     1,000,000 shares exercise at 4.25p 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023

f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  284246 
EQS News ID:  1770905 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1770905&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.