Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date in paid subscription shares issued by Elos Medtech AB (144/23)

At the request of Elos Medtech AB ("Elos Medtech"), the last trading day in Elos Medtechs' paid subscription shares will be on Nasdaq Stockholm to from 22 November 2023 to 14 November 2023. Short name: ELOS BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020998581 --------------------------------------- Oderbook ID: 308798 --------------------------------------- New last trading day: 14 november 2023 --------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.