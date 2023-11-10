Anzeige
WKN: 893840 | ISIN: SE0000120776 | Ticker-Symbol: EI9
Frankfurt
10.11.23
08:07 Uhr
17,500 Euro
-0,150
-0,85 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELOS MEDTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELOS MEDTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.11.2023 | 16:34
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date in paid subscription shares issued by Elos Medtech AB (144/23)

At the request of Elos Medtech AB ("Elos Medtech"), the last trading day in
Elos Medtechs' paid subscription shares will be on Nasdaq Stockholm to from 22
November 2023 to 14 November 2023. 



Short name:      ELOS BTA B   
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:       SE0020998581  
---------------------------------------
Oderbook ID:      308798     
---------------------------------------
New last trading day: 14 november 2023
---------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.
