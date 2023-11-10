Anzeige
Aker ASA: Mandatory notification of pledge of shares

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to Kjell Inge Røkke's relocation to Lugano in September 2022, he triggered a contingent tax liability ("Exit Tax") related to his personal ownership in The Resource Group TRG AS ("TRG"). The contingent Exit Tax will only become payable if Mr. Røkke divests his shares in TRG within five years from the date of his relocation.

Due to Switzerland not being part of European Economic Area (Norwegian: EØS), Norwegian Tax Authorities requires security for this temporary contingent tax liability. Hence, Mr. Røkke has today pledged 20,465 shares in TRG, representing 35.2% of the outstanding shares in TRG, in favour of the Norwegian Tax Authorities.

TRG is wholly owned by Kjell Inge Røkke, Chair of the Board and primary insider in Aker ASA. TRG owns 95.71% of the shares in TRG Holding AS, which again owns 50,673,577 shares directly in Aker ASA, representing 68.18% of the outstanding shares in the company.

Please see notification form attached.

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3872763/801c5f2e4618822d.pdf

Notification form KIR

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-pledge-of-shares-301984885.html

