Polysilicon prices fell by as much as 2.10% in China this week, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA).The CNMIA said that n-type monocrystalline polysilicon prices in China ranged from CNY 7.39 ($1.01)/kg to CNY 6.83/kg this week. This marks a decline from the average price a week earlier. Canadian Solar has announced a new 5 GW solar wafer factory in Chonburi, Thailand. It will begin production of N-type wafers for TOPCon cells in March 2024, with plans to supply wafers to its recently announced $800 million, 5 GW cell factory in the US state of Indiana by 2025. ...

