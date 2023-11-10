Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Achieves GIPS Compliance

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc., an investment management firm based in Canton, Ohio, announced today that it has achieved compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and verified for the period from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2022.

The GIPS standards were introduced in 1999 by CFA Institute, a global association of investment professionals. The GIPS standards are a set of voluntary ethical standards developed by the CFA Institute and used by investment management firms to ensure they fully disclose and fairly represent their investment performance to existing and potential clients. The set of investment performance and measurement principles has been adopted by more than 1,800 organizations in 47 global markets, as of April 30, 2023.

Beese Fulmer is one of the few firms in Northeast Ohio to adopt the GIPS standards, demonstrating its commitment to adhering to global best practices and providing transparent and consistent performance reporting to its clients.

"We are proud to join a short list of our peers in the region to adopt the GIPS standards and demonstrate our commitment to transparency and integrity in our industry," said Nicholas Perini, CFA, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Beese Fulmer. "Achieving GIPS compliance is a testament to our rational investing philosophy and our dedication to serving our clients' best interests."

Cindy Nace, Executive Director of the CFA Society of Cleveland, congratulated Beese Fulmer on their accomplishment. "The CFA Society of Cleveland applauds Beese Fulmer for attaining GIPS compliance and setting a high standard of professionalism and ethics in our local market. By adhering to the GIPS standards, Beese Fulmer is providing its clients and prospects with reliable and comparable information on its investment performance and processes."

For more information on the GIPS standards, visit?www.gipsstandards.org.

About Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. is a private wealth management firm based in Canton, Ohio, that offers customized investment solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and endowments. The firm was founded in 1980 by Dennis Fulmer and William Beese. The firm manages over $1.2 billion of assets as of June 30, 2023, and has been recognized as one of the top financial advisors in the country by CNBC. The firm has a team of experienced portfolio managers, analysts, and client service professionals who are dedicated to serving their clients' best interests. You can learn more about Beese Fulmer and its services on its website.

