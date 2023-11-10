GlobiancePay - Neobank in El Salvador

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / GlobiancePay is pleased to announce they have officially obtained a Digital-Asset & Service Provider LICENSE from the National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD) in El Salvador. The company's expansion into El Salvador aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital advancements. "The acquisition of this digital assets or "Neobank" license, represents a significant milestone in the first stage of GlobiancePay's expansion plan that began in 2023 with the launch of our Security Token Offering GBPAY" said Irina La Rosa - Founder and Chairman of GlobiancePay.

The timing of this license approval is perfect for GlobiancePay as it allows the launch of the first GlobiancePay Digital Stock Stock Exchange in Q1/2024. It is one of multiple new entities/licenses as part of the GBPAY Security Token Offering. Their unique (STO) offering allows investors from around the world to become a part 'owner' of the GlobiancePay Group by purchasing GBPAY Tokens. As a token holder/owner they will receive a real share of the revenue - a concept that is virtually unheard of in the industry. The GBPAY Security Token Offering (STO) is currently being offered at an affordable cost and is available for purchase at: GlobiancePay.io.

A 'Digital Asset Provider' license will enable GlobiancePay to provide the following services in El Salvador: Bank accounts, Exchange services, Custodian services, Corresponding Bank services, Card programs, Loans, Remittances, and Payment Gateways. Business account holders have access to services such as IBAN accounts and Cards, Merchant Services, and 'Cloud Banking'. The Digital Stock Exchange services include the issuing and listing of tokenized securities and commodities, Asset Management Services, as well as Bond Financing instruments.

El Salvador has positioned themselves as the trailblazers of the digital asset community. Their progressive approach to integrating digital-assets into their economy reflects their commitment to progress and innovation. Aligning with this vision, GlobiancePay intends to establish El Salvador as its 'South American hub' - allowing users to benefit from the advantages of the country's supportive regulatory environment and technological infrastructure. As a member of El Salvador's digital financial community, GlobiancePay will be well-positioned to contribute to the country's economic growth and development.

"We are honored to be granted this license by El Salvador which will enable us to offer our services in this magnificent, forward-thinking country. We look forward to providing the El Salvadorian people with full access to our digital & financial services and we aim to contribute to the overall economic growth. GlobiancePay is committed to offering an inclusive platform that is accessible to everyone."

- Irina La Rosa, Founder and Chairman of GlobiancePay.

GlobiancePay is a team dedicated to providing banking solutions that address the complex demands of the digital era. They aim to empower users to navigate the digital financial landscape with ease and convenience, regardless of location or background. Through its comprehensive suite of services and commitment to technological innovation, GlobiancePay has positioned itself at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving fintech landscape.

This latest initiative will promote financial inclusion, drive economic growth in the region and benefit everyone involved. Using the "Neobank" model, clients will have access to a full range of services, including; Digital-asset and financial services, 'on-the-spot' Multi-currency conversion, POS systems, Payment Gateways, Merchant-Services, Accounts and Payments. All of the GlobiancePay services can be accessed from the mobile app or online - regardless of geographical location.

GlobiancePay is a digital asset and financial service bank & platform that offers a wide range of financial services to individuals and corporations. These services include IBAN accounts, card processing, payment gateway, merchant accounts, securities and commodities trading, tokenization, and asset management. GlobiancePay develops and creates its own proprietary software, including; a Blockchain KYC NFT/token, ISO20022 messaging system with real time settlement, and a security token platform. GlobiancePay provides a variety of fully licensed and regulated, digital banking services, such as; security token exchange, asset management services and the issuance of tokenized securities.

