In 2020, Legrand (Paris:LR) signed a liquidity agreement relating to its ordinary shares with Exane, covering Legrand listed shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0010307819.

The assets held in the liquidity account are detailed in the press release dated July 31, 2020.

Following BNP Paribas's acquisition of Exane in 2021, Exane has been subject of a merger operation during the fourth quarter of 2023. Since the merger, BNP Paribas Arbitrage is legally responsible for managing Legrand's liquidity agreement, which may be suspended in the following circumstances:

at Legrand's request, for a period that Legrand will specify;

where any of the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 is met;

if Legrand holds a number of shares equal to the maximum decided in its General Meeting, in accordance with Article L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code;

in the event that the share price moves outside the price range for purchases authorized in Legrand's General Meeting; or

if the authorization to purchase shares granted in Legrand's General Meeting of Shareholders expires or is suspended.

The liquidity agreement may also be terminated at any time by Legrand without notice, and by BNP Paribas Arbitrage subject to a one-month notice period.

Key financial dates:

Full-year 2023 results: February 15, 2024

"Quiet period1" starts January 16, 2024

2023 first-quarter results: May 3, 2024

"Quiet period1" starts April 3, 2024

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrandgroup.com

