DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 24/11/2023

Amundi Asset Management (LESU,UESG,PABS,PABL,PABU,CLUS) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 24/11/2023 10-Nov-2023 / 18:05 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 24/11/2023

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 24/11/2023. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. ? 23/11/2023 is a bank holiday in the US, the funds will be closed on this day.

Receiving ETF ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) MSCI USA Select Amundi MSCI USA ESG ESG Rating & IE0008TKP6O7 Physical Leaders Extra UCITS Trend Leaders 0.10% USD ---------------------- ETF - Dist Index Amundi S&P 500 S&P 500 Net Zero IE000UZTA1X0 Physical Climate Net Zero 2050 0.07% USD -------------------------- Ambition PAB UCITS Paris-Aligned ETF Dist ESG+ Index S&P 500 Net Zero Amundi S&P 500 PAB 2050 IE000O5FBC47 Physical Net Zero Ambition Acc Paris-Aligned 0.07% USD ------------------------ ESG+ Index Absorbed ETF Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) LESU London LN GBP Stock 23/11/2023 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG MSCI USA Select ESG Exchange LU1792117696 Physical Leaders Extra (DR) Rating & Trend Leaders 0.15% USD UCITS ETF - Acc Index UESG London LN USD Stock 23/11/2023 Exchange Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Net Zero 2050 London LU2198883501 Physical S&P 500 Climate PAB Paris-Aligned ESG Net 0.07% USD PABS USD Stock 23/11/2023 (DR) UCITS ETF - Total Return LN Exchange Dist PABL London Lyxor Net Zero 2050 LN GBP Stock 23/11/2023 S&P 500 Climate PAB S&P 500 Net Zero 2050 Exchange LU2198883410 Physical (DR) UCITS ETF - Paris-Aligned ESG Net 0.07% USD Acc Total Return Index PABU London LN USD Stock 23/11/2023 Exchange Lyxor MSCI USA ESG MSCI USA ESG Climate London LU2055175025 Physical Climate Transition Transition (EU CTB) 0.15% USD CLUS USD Stock 23/11/2023 CTB (DR) UCITS ETF Select Net Total LN Exchange - Acc Return Index

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 23/11/2023 at close.

- Effective 24/11/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 23/11/2023 Merger Effective Date 24/11/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1792117696, LU1792117696, LU2198883501, LU2198883410, LU2198883410, LU2055175025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LESU,UESG,PABS,PABL,PABU,CLUS LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 284261 EQS News ID: 1771031 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771031&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)