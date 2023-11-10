Anzeige
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 24/11/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (LESU,UESG,PABS,PABL,PABU,CLUS) 
10-Nov-2023 / 18:05 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 24/11/2023

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 24/11/2023. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. ? 23/11/2023 is a bank holiday in the US, the funds will be closed on this day. 

Receiving ETF 
                                     ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN      Replication ETF NAME       Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                   ETF (at Open) 
                         MSCI USA Select 
              Amundi MSCI USA ESG  ESG Rating & 
IE0008TKP6O7  Physical  Leaders Extra UCITS  Trend Leaders   0.10% USD ---------------------- 
              ETF - Dist      Index 
              Amundi S&P 500    S&P 500 Net Zero 
IE000UZTA1X0  Physical  Climate Net Zero   2050       0.07% USD -------------------------- 
              Ambition PAB UCITS  Paris-Aligned 
              ETF Dist       ESG+ Index 
                         S&P 500 Net Zero 
              Amundi S&P 500 PAB  2050 
IE000O5FBC47  Physical  Net Zero Ambition Acc Paris-Aligned   0.07% USD ------------------------ 
                         ESG+ Index 
Absorbed ETF 
                                                     Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index         TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                      CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                     (at Close) 
                                        LESU      London 
                                        LN   GBP   Stock   23/11/2023 
             Lyxor MSCI USA ESG MSCI USA Select ESG               Exchange 
LU1792117696 Physical  Leaders Extra (DR) Rating & Trend Leaders 0.15% USD 
             UCITS ETF - Acc   Index              UESG      London 
                                        LN   USD   Stock   23/11/2023 
                                                Exchange 
             Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Net Zero 2050              London 
LU2198883501 Physical  S&P 500 Climate PAB Paris-Aligned ESG Net 0.07% USD PABS  USD   Stock   23/11/2023 
             (DR) UCITS ETF -  Total Return           LN       Exchange 
             Dist 
                                        PABL      London 
             Lyxor Net Zero 2050                 LN   GBP   Stock   23/11/2023 
             S&P 500 Climate PAB S&P 500 Net Zero 2050              Exchange 
LU2198883410 Physical  (DR) UCITS ETF -  Paris-Aligned ESG Net 0.07% USD 
             Acc         Total Return Index        PABU      London 
                                        LN   USD   Stock   23/11/2023 
                                                Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI USA ESG MSCI USA ESG Climate               London 
LU2055175025 Physical  Climate Transition Transition (EU CTB)  0.15% USD CLUS  USD   Stock   23/11/2023 
             CTB (DR) UCITS ETF Select Net Total         LN       Exchange 
             - Acc        Return Index

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 23/11/2023 at close.

- Effective 24/11/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 23/11/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   24/11/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1792117696, LU1792117696, LU2198883501, LU2198883410, LU2198883410, LU2055175025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     LESU,UESG,PABS,PABL,PABU,CLUS 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 284261 
EQS News ID:  1771031 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1771031&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
