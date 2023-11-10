Applied Dynamics International: Unveiling the New ADI - Driving Innovation and Connecting Our Digital World

In 1957, Applied Dynamics International was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and began a decades-long adventure, developing computing and simulation technology and driving innovation through many of the aerospace and defense industry's most notable advancements. Meet the new ADI (www.adi.com).

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / In 1957, Applied Dynamics International was founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and began a decades-long adventure, developing computing and simulation technology and driving innovation through many of the aerospace and defense industry's most notable advancements. Through this journey, ADI amassed a wealth of real-time and simulation computing software technology. In 2008, ADI began developing the ADEPT industrial edge computing software platform. In 2018, ADEPT was released to market and quickly adopted within the aerospace and defense industry.

Unveiling the New ADI

Today ADI is proud to unveil the new ADI brand and www.adi.com website.

ADI helps industry leaders drive innovation for their mission-critical industrial solutions and offers innovative industrial edge computing solutions for Digital Engineering, Digital Twin, and Open Process Automation applications. ADI works with industry professionals and decision-makers involved in and responsible for digital strategy and Industry 4.0.

ADI's new tagline "Driving Innovation and Connecting our Digital World" speaks to how they work with customers to design and deploy innovation testbeds and digital engineering enterprise solutions and speaks to how the ADEPT edge computing software is used to connect simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), humans, control algorithms, and more to the real world.

Central to the new ADI brand is the new ADI "three squares" logo, with each of the blue, green, and purple squares representing one of the three elements of ADI's strategy for delivering best-in-breed industrial computing solutions for their customers:

The ADEPT software, which provides real-time edge computing with unmatched scalability and efficiency A dynamic ADEPT design and build team A Digital Engineering methodology to accelerate customer innovation

Since releasing ADEPT in 2018, ADI has seen its distributed real-time and virtual computing software platform be used in ways they never imagined, including surprising demand for ADEPT in manufacturing Digital Twin and AI-Connected Factory applications. Through this period, the language used to describe the application of Digital Engineering and model-based systems engineering methods has changed dramatically, and the language around Industrial Internet-of-Things only recently emerged. Accordingly, ADI's new brand and messaging presents the latest look at how industry is using edge computing to transform our world.

