Edison International 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report: Going Further, Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Edison International takes pride in supporting our communities through investing our time, energy and financial support. In volunteer events throughout our service area, Edison International and SCE team members often bring along family members. We are proud that continued investments in public safety and emergency preparedness, civic engagement, education and the environment, along with supplier diversity initiatives, have created a ripple effect of economic growth and opportunity throughout the region. Seeing these positive impacts further inspires us to take actions to help communities thrive.

We take the commitment to serve our communities seriously. Whether it's our team members giving their time restoring a nature trail, awarding scholarships to increase diversity in STEM fields and skilled trades, or funding initiatives to increase access to open space in underserved neighborhoods, we are committed to making a positive impact.

Advancing STEM and Vocational Skills

We're passionate about increasing opportunities in populations that have historically been underrepresented in STEM careers by funding programs that bring STEM education and vocational training to educationally underserved communities. This gives students skills and experiences they won't find in a typical classroom setting. We're hoping to inspire a new generation of diverse talent to pursue STEM careers and to make a difference in clean energy and indeed, in the world, while providing opportunities to our local youth and young adults.

Since 2006, Edison Scholars has awarded over $13.5 million in scholarships to 730 students. In 2022, we donated more than $3.4 million to support STEM scholarships for underrepresented college students. This included $1.2 million to provide 30 high school seniors each with a $40,000 scholarship to support college study in a STEM subject through the Edison Scholars signature scholarship program. In 2023, the scholarship amount is being increased to $50,000. We're also partnering with colleges and universities to provide funding and scholarships to students historically underrepresented in STEM careers, including women, Latinx and first-generation college students. Our goal is to level the playing field and create opportunities through the power of STEM education.

I seek to give back. I want to ensure that the community that invested heavily in me is repaid. A college education will not only advance my career, but it will open the door for opportunities for me to inspire others." MARIO PORTILLO 2023 Edison Scholar

Supporting Climate Equity in Our Communities

Edison International is dedicated to supporting communities that are disproportionately affected by climate change and other environmental hazards. We believe that a transition to clean energy, which we have championed since originally co-convening the Clean Energy Access Working Group in 2017, has the power to create a future full of socioeconomic benefits for all, and we are working hard to ensure that such a transition is just and inclusive.

Our approach to this just transition is focused on expanding access to jobs, training, programs and services to environmental and social justice communities - both at SCE and through Edison Energy's* client engagements. We also focus on capacity-building efforts through collaboration with local community leaders to create climate actions that serve our community members.

Our primary equity objectives related to climate adaptation are to raise regional awareness and readiness for climate-related hazards - especially in historically vulnerable communities. We support climate planning and action in these communities through:

Sharing expertise generated through SCE's publication of a climate adaptation vulnerability risk assessment, which was informed by input from over 70 climate-vulnerable communities in our service area;

Funding services such as Climate Resolve's Grant-Writing Assistance Program, which helps community leaders unlock adaptation-related grant funding; and

Supporting work-learning programs for youth throughout the Los Angeles region at Outward Bound Adventures, dedicated to introducing historically absent demographics to outdoor education, as well as employment in the conservation sector.

In 2022, SCE convened a series of community forums as a means to engage community-based organizations that work regionally across our service territory in an effort to share important information and resources related to clean energy. The initial program was held in a virtual format in late spring. By the fall, programming transitioned to be hosted in a hybrid setting. More than 100 community-based organizations attended the forum online and in person at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. SCE looks forward to hosting additional community forums in 2023.

Outreach to Disadvantaged Communities During Public Service Power Shutoffs (PSPS)

SCE's Access and Functional Needs (AFN) team provides critical services to customers who rely on electricity for their health, safety and independence - and are disproportionally disadvantaged when it comes to power interruptions, such as PSPS. This includes individuals with disabilities and medical conditions, those requiring assistive technologies and customers with financial needs.

In October 2022, weather conditions raised the likelihood of catastrophic wildfires - and the need for PSPS. Over a six-day period, AFN supervisors partnered with the Incident Management Team, field staff, community organizations and service providers to support customers who could be affected by outages. The AFN team held daily briefings and worked to ensure that customers with special needs were prepared in the event of a power outage. Though a PSPS was ultimately not required, the AFN team was at the ready to serve individuals who rely on electricity to survive. Learn more about AFN resources and support.

Positive change is happening in the clean energy space. Working together, we can amplify that transformation. And our futures will be brighter, greener and lasting because of it." MONICA ESTRADA NUÑEZ Senior Manager of Community Engagement, SCE

Volunteering and Board Service

We strive to make a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, and our employees are committed to this goal. To encourage this, we offer a volunteer engagement grant program. Under this program, Edison International and SCE employees and retirees who volunteer for 40 hours receive $100 to donate to a nonprofit organization of their choice, with a maximum of $600 per year.

In addition, we were proud to host a range of volunteer events throughout the year. Some of these included:

Habitat for Humanity home builds

American Red Cross home fire alarm installations and blood donation drives

Residential solar panel installations with GRID Alternatives

Bolsa Chica Conservancy for natural habitat restoration projects

Neighborhood, beach, wetland, river, state park and national forest cleanups

TreePeople and Long Beach Conservation Corps tree plantings

Stamp Out Hunger food drive with United Way and National Family Volunteer Day at the OC Food Bank

Edison International also supports nonprofit partners through executive board service. In 2022, 40 of our executives served on charitable nonprofit boards.

Employee Board Placement Program (EBPP)

In 2022, the EBPP focused on providing individual contributors and select leaders an opportunity to serve on targeted community-based organization boards. The goals of the board placements were primarily to create a supportive network in our communities by matching employee talents and interests with diverse community-based organizations and build good will with employees looking for board service opportunities. The Community Engagement team proactively engaged small to medium 501c(3) organizations that represented various geographical regions and focus areas where there was strategic alignment on clean energy policies or DEI focus.

View the full Edison International 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Edison International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802257/edison-international-2022-diversity-equity-inclusion-report-going-further-together