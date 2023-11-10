DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Due to the observance of the Veterans' Day holiday, The Dixie Group is postponing its earnings call originally scheduled for today at 11:00 am EST until Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:00 am EST.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13742668

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be

accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website,

https://investor.dixiegroup.com

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of

the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days. A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's

website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live

broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13742668

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey

Chief Financial Officer

706-876-5865

allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802253/correction-by-source-the-dixie-group-2023-q3-earnings-release-conference-call