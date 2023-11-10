Regulatory News:

On 10 November 2023, the liquidity contract between BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Carmila (Paris:CARM) dated 28 June 2019 was terminated. On 3 November 2023, Carmila and Kepler Cheuvreux signed a liquidity contract concerning the liquidity of Carmila shares (ISIN: FR0010828137), (the Shares) admitted for trading on Euronext Paris (the Contract), which will begin on 13 November 2023.

The implementation of the Contract will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more particularly the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of European Parliament and of the Council by regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for the maintenance, withdrawal or modification of conditions of admission, and articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the Commercial Code, as well as AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable from January 1, 2019.

The resources made available for the liquidity agreement are as follows:

971 454.65 euros

124 528 Carmila shares

Performance of the Contract will be suspended under the conditions described in article 5 of AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018.

INVESTOR AGENDA

13 February 2024 (after market close): 2023 annual results

14 February 2024: Annual results presentation

17 April 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the first quarter 2024

24 April 2024: Annual Shareholder Meeting

24 July 2024 (after market close): First half 2024 results

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of retail property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and institutional investors to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2023, its portfolio was valued at €6.0 billion and made up of 202 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

