Freitag, 10.11.2023
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
10.11.2023 | 20:26
Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division Presented $1 Million to City of Hope

We're committed to a healthy future and supporting our communities.

FULLERTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is committed to a healthy future and supporting our communities. Last month, Kevin Curry, President of the Southern California Division, presented $1 million to City of Hope, one of the largest cancer treatment and research organizations in the United States. Funds were raised in our Southern California Division stores as part of a July campaign benefiting organizations dedicated to cancer research, providing treatment or providing support services for individuals with cancer.

City of Hope will use the donation to support their Patient Assistance Fund, which serves as a financial safety-net for cancer patients and their families who might be experiencing significant financial stress during their cancer treatment. The fund supports needs including transportation, lodging, medically necessary post-discharge care and food insecurity.

Thank you to our Southern California Division customers and associates for coming together to make a difference for our neighbors in need.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802265/albertsons-companies-southern-california-division-presented-1-million-to-city-of-hope

