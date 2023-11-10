Tron DAO

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | November 10, 2023 01:27 PM Eastern Standard Time Geneva, Switzerland / November 10, 2023 / - As the curtain falls on HackaTRON Season 5, the TRON DAO team, alongside HTX Ventures and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC), reflects on a spectacular showcase of innovation that has unfurled across the blockchain landscape. This season, an exceptional alliance between visionary entities has set the stage for a hackathon that transcended the conventional, catalyzing the creation of cutting-edge solutions across various tracks including: Web3, DeFi, Artistry, Builder, and A.I. HackaTRON Season 5 has attracted over 3,500 participants, enriching the blockchain ecosystem with innovative ideas. The contest featured a generous $500,000 prize pool, inspiring fierce competition and leading to the selection of winners by both judges and the community, as listed below. Note: All prizes are issued in USDD, not USD *Qualifying HackaTRON Season 5 participants are eligible to receive issuance of awards in USDD. Judge-Selected Winners The top contenders in each judge-evaluated category will be awarded as follows: the champion will receive $25,000; the runner-up, $15,000; the third-place finisher, $10,000; and those in fourth and fifth places will take home $8,000 and $6,000, respectively. Web3 Track: The Web3 category aims to honor teams that contribute to the transition of Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 by introducing useful DAO tools, SocialFi, blockchain/web infrastructure, SDKs and other Dapps. The winners of the Web3 track are as follows: 1. Bounce by The Bounce Team 2. Thoughts by Thinkers 3. JustMoney Invoice by JustMoney 4. BlockFabric by BlockFabric 5. ExploreX by Team Explorers DeFi Track: Centered on projects transforming finance through decentralization. Empowering individuals with transparent, accessible, and inclusive protocols for asset management. The winners of DeFi track are as follows: 1. DebitLLama by ZKP Solutions 2. Asset Fusion by Bundlers 3. NRG Wallet by NRG Team 4. Receive.Me by Receive.Me Team 5. Outre-Finance by Kachi Artistry Track: Recognizing creative prowess in visual projects that embrace GameFi, NFTs, assets, and ventures related to the Metaverse. The winners of the Artistry track are as follows: 1. LoopNFT by LoopNFT 2. Horse Racing Bet Game by Amazing 3. BCate by UMR_KRW 4. GamesFi by GamesFi_Devs 5. World Craft by World Craft'ers Builder Track: Acknowledging teams who have previously participated in TRON hackathon and have a working project that they would like to improve upon and update with new features. The winners of the Builder track are as follows: 1. Tronsave by Tronsave Team 2. Samhita DAO by HeritageSpeak 3. dCloud: Lite by cctechmx 4. ArtBeat by 4thFloor 5. TronHub Microsites by TronNinjas A.I. Track: Projects that have embraced the power of Artificial Intelligence to make a positive impact. These projects leveraged the capabilities of the TRON/BTTC blockchain to craft solutions that promote the usage of AI or contribute to an AI-centric future. The winners of the A.I. track are as follows: 1. TRON AI ScannerBot by StrandGeek 2. TRON Assistant by Builders 3. Pravahini by Team Pravahini 4. TronDevGPT by TronNinjas 5. ASCAI by Team ASCAI Community Forum Selected Winners For the winners chosen by the vibrant TRON community forum, the prize distribution is equally exciting: the first-place victor will secure $7,000; the second-place winner will be granted $6,000; the third-place will receive $5,000; and the fourth and fifth place winners will be rewarded with $4,000 and $3,000, respectively. Web3 Track: 1. JustMoney Invoice by JustMoney 2. BTT Social by Team BTT Social 3. BTTC Assets Tracker by BTTC Assets Tracker Team 4. ExploreX by Team Explorers 5. TraceCheck by Team TraceCrew DeFi Track: 1. Wish Me Luck by USTX 2. TronEnergize by TronEnergize 3. NRG Wallet by NRG Team 4. DebitLLama by ZKP Solutions 5. Outre-Finance by Kachi Artistry Track: 1. AsTRONauts by AsTRONauts 2. World Craft by World Craft'ers 3. LoopNFT by LoopNFT 4. Horse Racing Bet Game by Amazing 5. DreamVerser by DreamVerser Builder Track: 1. TronHub Microsites by TronNinjas 2. dCloud: Lite by cctechmx 3. Zombieland by Team Zombie 4. Link'n Red by Ennovasol 5. Samhita DAO by HeritageSpeak A.I. Track: 1. TronDevGPT by TronNinjas 2. ASCAI by Team ASCAI 3. Pravahini by Team Pravahini 4. TRON Assistant by Builders 5. MeloSynthia AI by Web3 Sailors Spotlight on Community Champions At the heart of Hackatron's success lies the commendable efforts of the 'Top 10 Community Contributors', a testament to the power of active participation. These individuals are acknowledged for their unwavering commitment, each meriting a reward of $500: Prince-Onscolo Nana66419 Youngyuppie HODL manfred_jr Gordian Nweke-nature1 fabsltsa Okorie constantinpricope201 Further Project Recognition The 'Determination Prize' celebrates the resolve of two outstanding projects, with $4,500 awarded to each team: Triton by TritonTeam TRONFusion by TRONFusion Team In parallel, the 'Engagement Prize' spotlights two projects that have resonated strongly within the community, each securing $3,000: Cloak by Team Cloak Galaxy Throne by Galaxy Throne Team Key Dates to Remember Upon being recognized in the top five of their respective tracks, the community selected qualifiers will have 100% of their prize amount distributed while judge selected qualifiers will initially have 30% of their prize amounts allocated. Upon their respective projects launching on the TRON mainnet the other 70% will be rewarded. The deadline to complete this requirement is November 30. As HackaTRON Season 5 wraps up, the excitement for Season 6 is already building. With the bar set high by this year's participants, the next season promises more opportunities for innovation and community engagement in the blockchain world. For the latest updates on the HackaTRON competition and other initiatives within the TRON ecosystem, ensure you visit our website . About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of November 2023, it has over 195.15 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.69 billion total transactions, and over $19.76 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum



