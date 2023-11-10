Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) ("Agrinam"), a special purpose acquisition corporation has filed a preliminary non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (except Quebec) in connection with its proposed qualifying acquisition (the "Qualifying Acquisition") with Freight Farms, Inc. ("Freight Farms"), a rapidly growing innovative AgTech company and a leader in the global revolution for sustainable, hyper-local and ultra-fresh food production.

Details of the Qualifying Acquisition are included in the Prospectus and were also announced by Agrinam and Freight Farms in the press release dated October 4, 2023.

The Prospectus has been filed on SEDAR+ and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under Agrinam's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

About Freight Farms

Freight Farms debuted the first vertical hydroponic farm built inside an intermodal shipping container with the mission of democratizing and decentralizing the local production of fresh, healthy food. Since its inception, Freight Farms has refined its product offering to arrive at the Greenery container farm. With global customers ranging from small business farmers to the corporate, hospitality, retail, education, and nonprofit sectors, Freight Farmers make up one of the largest network of IoT connected farms in the world. AgTech Breakthrough named Freight Farms the 2022 "IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year" for its farmhand® IoT automation software. For more information, visit https://www.freightfarms.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Agrinam's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Aginam's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. Agrinam does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

