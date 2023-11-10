Caring for Caregivers: Alkermes Celebrates National Caregivers Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Alkermes / Today and every day, we give thanks to all those providing care to loved ones. We recognize that caregiving can have an immense toll on one's overall well-being. If you or a loved one are a caregiver, it's important to know that you are not alone.

These tips from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion offer ideas for how caregivers can get physical and Mental Health support. https://lnkd.in/geEJm5tb

