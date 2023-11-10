CXApp Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

CXAI shaping the future of work by enabling enhanced employee experiences using artificial intelligence

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 ended September 30, 2023, which the company plans to release after-market the same day. The call will be led by the Company's Chairman and CEO Khurram Sheikh and will include an update about the company's progress on its state-of-the art AI Platform.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 800-274-8461 for U.S. callers or 203-518-9843 for international callers; participant access code is CXQ3.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2989/49475 or on the company's website www.cxapp.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and submit questions to management prior to the conference call start at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2989/49475.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website www.cxapp.com, through November 14, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 28, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 49475.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc.'s the Workplace SuperApp, consolidates the services, features, and functions of your workplace tech stack into a single mobile app. The CXApp solution suite includes an enterprise employee application, indoor mapping, on-device positioning, augmented reality technologies and an AI-based analytics platform providing a full-stack software solution for enterprises. CXApp's customers include major Fortune 500 Global Companies in the technology, financial, consumer, medical and media entertainment verticals.

CONTACT:

CXApp Inc.

marketing@cxapp.com

www.cxapp.com

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802275/cxapp-inc-nasdaqcxai-schedules-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call