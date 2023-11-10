Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
10.11.23
13:49 Uhr
26,600 Euro
-0,600
-2,21 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20028,00022:28
ACCESSWIRE
10.11.2023 | 22:14
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havertys Announces Special Cash Dividend and Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today, that its board of directors authorized a special cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $1.00 per share on the common stock and $0.95 per share on the Class A common stock.

The board also approved the payment of the quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the common stock and $0.28 per share on the Class A common stock.

The special cash dividend and regular quarterly dividend will be paid together on December 13, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2023. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company's website, havertys.com.

Contact:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802269/havertys-announces-special-cash-dividend-and-quarterly-cash-dividend

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.