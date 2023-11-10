Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') announces that pursuant to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure and a request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has made corrective disclosure with respect to the management's discussion and analysis ("MD & A") for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the interim period ended March 31, 2023.

Corrective disclosure was requested by OSC staff in connection with the Company's MD & A in order to improve the Company's disclosure and specifically to:

enhance disclosure about the Company's current business operations; provide updates on prior news releases; provide additional discussion on revenues and direct costs; discuss factors that have caused variations in financial reporting; include an analysis of the Company's liquidity; and include an analysis of the Company's capital resources. The amended disclosure relates to the Company's MD & A and no revisions have been made to the relevant financial statements.

Pursuant to OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711"), the Company has filed amended and restated versions of the MD & A on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). As a result of the refiling of the MD & A, the Company will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with SN 51-711 for a period of three years from the date of filing.

The amendments to the Company's MD & A include a discussion of how the Company's various business lines generate revenue, types of insurance and licenses required by the Company's businesses, the Company's strategic direction and associated risk factors. The Company has also included additional breakdowns of revenue generated from Nexalogy and Datametrex Korea, and attribution of revenue to the COVID-19 business. Additionally, the Company provides discussion detailing how the Company's acquisitions affect liquidity and the Company's capital resources is included.

