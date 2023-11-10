Atomic Minerals Corporation: Atomic Minerals to Proceed with Debt Settlement Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Atomic Minerals Corporation ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSX Venture:ATOM) announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreement with an arm's length third party of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 625,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Share, to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$50,000 (the "Transaction").

The Company determined to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with Shares to preserve its cash for operations. The Transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All Shares issued pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, with current assets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and the Four Corners region of the southwest United States. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

