Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') provides update regarding its previously announced plans to graduate from a TSXV Tier 1 Issuer to TSX (see press releases January 14, 2022 and March 23, 2023). The Company has put on hold its plans to graduate to TSX as the Company's current market capitalization is not sufficient to meet listing requirements of TSX. Given the current market conditions, management of the Company has halted its efforts to graduate, including the completion of a large brokered private placement financing required for graduation. The Company will re-consider possible graduation to TSX when market conditions are more favorable. The shares of the Company will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

