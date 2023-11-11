bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Pens Retail Listing with One of Canada's Largest Grocers, Metro Inc., for Moodrink Dairy Alternative

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging pioneer in the dairy alternative industry, is delighted to announce its latest achievement - a retail listing with Metro Inc. (the "Retailer" or "Metro"), one of Canada's largest and most respected grocery and food retailers in Ontario and Quebec. The listing marks a significant expansion in distribution points for bettermoo(d)'s flagship product, Moodrink, at Metro locations across Ontario, one of Canada's major grocery retail demographics.

Moodrink, an oat-based dairy alternative beverage, is poised to set new standards in the dairy alternative industry. With its exceptional taste, notable health benefits, and strong commitment to sustainability, Moodrink represents a significant step toward offering consumers healthier and more sustainable choices.

Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d) states, "We are exceptionally proud to have Moodrink available at Metro Inc., a leading grocer in Ontario. This listing not only brings us closer to our vision of providing a superior dairy alternative to consumers but also underscores our dedication to making Moodrink accessible to a diverse and discerning audience. We believe Moodrink is poised to revolutionize the dairy alternative beverage industry."

The retail listing with Metro will make Moodrink available within the Ontario region where the Retailer boasts 362 stores. Plans for subsequent listings across Metro's Quebec banner stores are also underway.

Moodrink stands out for its exceptional nutritional profile, rivaling traditional milk's benefits. Each serving of Moodrink contains eight grams of plant-based protein, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a satisfying and nutritious beverage. Furthermore, it is a rich source of fiber, promoting smoother digestion.

Compared to most 2% milks, Moodrink excels in its superior nutritional composition. It offers more calcium, less sugar, reduced sodium, zero cholesterol, and lower fat content, including saturated fats. This makes Moodrink an ideal option for individuals striving to maintain a balanced and health-conscious lifestyle.

However, Moodrink is not just about nutrition; it's also about an exceptional taste experience. Crafted to emulate the richness of traditional dairy beverages from the picturesque Alps regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria, Moodrink offers consumers the familiar and satisfying taste they love while embracing a plant-based lifestyle.

Sustainability lies at the heart of bettermoo(d)'s values. Moodrink is made from organic oats, cultivated without harmful pesticides or GMOs, and is gluten-free, catering to individuals with specific dietary needs while promoting inclusivity.

As the dairy alternative beverage industry continues to expand, Moodrink is poised to disrupt the market with its exceptional nutritional aspects, unparalleled taste, and unwavering commitment to sustainability. Bettermoo(d) remains committed to being a leading innovator in the plant-based food industry, continuously researching and developing outstanding plant-based beverages that deliver superior taste and nutritional benefits to consumers worldwide.

The Company anticipates the roll out of Moodrink to Metro locations across Ontario, in the Spring of 2024.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

