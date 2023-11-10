Release of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA ("the Company") and sale by primary insiders.

1. Participants in the Company's RSU program have on November 10 2023, settled a total number of 87,990 RSUs. Following the release, 87,990 shares will be transferred from the Company's holding of own shares. Subsequent to the transaction the Company holds 488,256 own shares in SalMar ASA and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS owns 13 100 000 shares in SalMar ASA .

2. Restricted share units released by primary insiders November 10 2023:

- Arthur Wisniewski has received 1,060 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has received 1,009 shares in the Company

- Ståle Eide (close associate of Eva Haugen) has received 787 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has received 2,022 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has received 743 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has received 1,811 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has received 903 shares in the Company

- Gunn Marit Sivertsen (close associate of Runar Sivertsen) has received 203 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has received 1,050 shares in the Company

- Ingvild Kindlihagen has received 82 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has received 1,530 shares in the Company

3. Sale of shares

On November 10 2023, the primary insiders mentioned below ordered a third party to immediately sell a portion of their received shares in order to cover tax liabilities.

The sales price obtained by the third party by selling the shares in the market was NOK 569.0536 per share.

- Arthur Wisniewski has sold 472 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has sold 489 shares in the Company

- Ståle Eide (close associate of Eva Haugen) has sold 287 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has sold 960 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has sold 294 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has sold 878 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has sold 402 shares in the Company

- Gunn Marit Sivertsen (close associate of Runar Sivertsen) has sold 95 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has sold 446 shares in the Company

- Ingvild Kindlihagen has sold 36 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has sold 726 shares in the Company

In addition Roger Bekken has sold 4,000 shares in the Company for NOK 570.0901 per share.

4. New holding

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Frode Arntsen holds 5,107 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 6,962 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Roger Bekken* holds 3,676 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 14,509 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Eva Haugen holds 1,847 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 7,900 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Håkon Husby holds 1,408 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1,438 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Runar Sivertsen holds 2,142 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 4,314 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Gunn Marit Sivertsen (close associate of Runar Sivertsen) holds 736 RSUs in the Company, and as of today holds 195 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ulrik Steinvik** holds 3,001 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 120,478 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Simon Søbstad holds 2,397 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 604 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Arthur Wisniewski holds 2,224 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2,772 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ingvild Kindlihagen holds 496 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 46 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ståle Eide (close associate of Eva Haugen) holds 1,372 RSUs in the Company, and as of today holds 500 shares in the Company.

* Owns 14,509 shares directly and indirectly through personal relative.

** Owns 20,121 shares directly and indirectly through personal related parties. Also owns 100 per cent of the shares in Nordpilan AS. Nordpilan AS owns 0.2 per cent of the shares in Kverva AS, which in turn through Kverva Industrier AS owns 41,3 per cent of the shares in SalMar ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act