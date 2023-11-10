Vyant Bio, Inc.: Vyant Bio Provides Update on Winddown Activities

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. ("Vyant Bio" or "Company") (OTC: VYNT) is providing an update to shareholders regarding its winddown activities pursuant to its Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution following the sale of substantially all of its assets. Vyant Bio's Board of Directors currently anticipates that it will file a Certificate of Dissolution with the State of Delaware in late December 2023, after which the Company's common stock will cease to trade and holders of shares of the Company's common stock will cease to have any rights in respect of that stock, except the right of holders at the date we file the Certificate of Dissolution to receive distributions, if any, pursuant to and in accordance with the Plan of Dissolution.



While the Company cannot predict with certainty the amount of any possible liquidation payments, the Company currently estimates that the liquidation payments to its shareholders will range from $0.16 to $0.29 per share, with the principal variable being the amount it receives with respect to the aggregate of $1.175 million of contingent payments provided for in the agreement for the sale of its assets. As noted in our forward looking statements paragraph included herein and the Company's Proxy Statement filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 16, 2023, there a number of other factors outside of the control of the Company that could materially change the estimated liquidation proceeds payable to shareholders. The Company estimates that it will make its first liquidation payment in the fourth quarter of 2024.

