Think Diffusion Inc.: Think Diffusion Revolutionizes AI Art With Comprehensive Stable Diffusion Platforms

Unleashing Creative Power with Automatic1111, ComfyUI, Kohya, Fooocus, and the New TD-XL Model

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2023 / Think Diffusion, a leader in AI art technology, is proud to offer a comprehensive suite of Stable Diffusion interfaces for professionals, all in private and dedicated managed workspaces in the cloud. Among these, Automatic1111 (Auto1111) stands out as the most popular and powerful UI in the Stable Diffusion ecosystem. It harnesses SD's full capabilities, integrating thousands of extensions, models, LoRAs, and Textual Inversions from open source sites like Civitai and HuggingFace.

Auto1111, complemented by ComfyUI, Kohya, and Fooocus, forms a full suite of interfaces catering to all skill levels and goals. These interfaces provide multiple ways to tap into Stable Diffusion's bleeding-edge capabilities for creating stunning AI imagery and animations.

A Suite of Interfaces for Every Creator

Automatic1111 : The go-to interface for professionals. It offers a vast plugin ecosystem with preinstalled extensions like ADetailer, ReActor faceswap, ControlNet, and many more. Users can create videos using tools like AnimateDiff, Deforum and Wav2Lip Studio.

: The go-to interface for professionals. It offers a vast plugin ecosystem with preinstalled extensions like ADetailer, ReActor faceswap, ControlNet, and many more. Users can create videos using tools like AnimateDiff, Deforum and Wav2Lip Studio. ComfyUI : This interface features a flowchart/node-based system, ideal for designing complex workflows. It's optimized for flexibility and repeatable creative processes.

: This interface features a flowchart/node-based system, ideal for designing complex workflows. It's optimized for flexibility and repeatable creative processes. Kohya : Perfect for model creators, Kohya allows quick training and fine-tuning of models and LoRAs. It's specialized in creating style-specific enhancements and embeddings.

: Perfect for model creators, Kohya allows quick training and fine-tuning of models and LoRAs. It's specialized in creating style-specific enhancements and embeddings. Fooocus: Simplifying art generation, Fooocus lets users prompt and generate art in seconds, ideal for those seeking an easy-to-use, less technical interface.

Introducing TD-XL: A New Standard in AI Art Models

Think Diffusion introduces TD-XL, a new AI art model emphasizing realism and performance. Trained for over 750 hours with meticulous hand-captioning, TD-XL surpasses other models in detail and quality. It's designed for ease of use, requiring no additional refinements, and is available in the Safetensors format for safety.

Advanced Features and Accessibility

Think Diffusion offers the best cloud experience for Stable Diffusion:

Simplifies the creative process with no need for expensive hardware or complex installations.

Run powerful workflows with one-click model uploads and the freedom to install any extensions.

Offers up to 200GB of personal storage in a private workspace.

Get a dedicated GPU for every browser window, and run multiple tasks without interruptions.

Think Diffusion's platform empowers users to run multiple machines simultaneously, each with a unique UI. From model training to experimenting with new workflows, everything is possible even from your phone. The platform is preloaded with popular extensions and models, providing unparalleled flexibility and creativity.

About Think Diffusion

Think Diffusion sets a new standard in AI art creation, providing creative professionals with unparalleled tools and capabilities. Our advanced platform offers an array of features that give users a significant competitive edge in the digital art space. Our commitment to democratizing high-end AI art tools ensures that our users are always at the forefront of innovation.

For more information, visit http://thinkdiffusion.ai

