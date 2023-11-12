The American Potential podcast, an initiative of Americans for Prosperity and a leading voice in news and political commentary, received a Gold Award win in the "Individual Episodes & Specials-News & Politics" category at the esteemed w3 Awards.

American Potential Wins Gold Award at the 18th Annual w3 Awards with Episode Featuring Cesar Grajales of the LIBRE Initiative



The award-winning episode, titled "The American Dream: Immigrating from Colombia to the United States" featured Cesar Grajales, the public affairs director for the LIBRE Initiative. In the episode, Cesar shared his family's journey of immigrating from Colombia to the US and their path to success, emphasizing the values and hard work that make America great.

Since its launch in February 2023, American Potential has garnered an 6.5 million episode views or downloads, with episodes like Cesar's resonating deeply with listeners.

Jeff Crank, host of American Potential, remarked, "This recognition from the w3 Awards is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for telling these incredible stories. We're committed to sharing stories that highlight the American dream, and Cesar's story is a prime example of that."

About American Potential:

American Potential is a project of Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy and accountability organization that champions policies to expand freedom and opportunity. Through stories of ordinary Americans achieving extraordinary feats, American Potential showcases that with freedom and opportunity, the American Dream is attainable. Check out American Potential here: https://americanpotential.com.

American Potential is a national award-winning podcast that shares how individuals are taking action in their community to break barriers. While some of the invited guests may be public officials or influencers, many are ordinary Americans who decided, "enough is enough" and are stepping up in a big way. American Potential share policy solutions to the most important challenges the country faces and talk to people who are doing something about it. The goal is that when audience hear about other people's stories of success - and struggle - They can realised their capacity for extraordinary things within their own community and understanding that they are not alone.. Jeff Crank hosts the American Potential podcast. Jeff serves as a regional vice president at Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy and accountability organization that helps pass policies to expand freedom and opportunity. He previously hosted The Jeff Crank Show from 2008-2022, and is the president of his own real estate investment company. American Potential is now a national award-winning podcast. Having won the Gold Award at the 18th annual 3w Awards in the News and Politics Podcast category. The 3w Awards is judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

