ATX went in week 45 slightly up, AT&S was the best Stock, Valneva reached a milestone. News came from Wienerberger (2), FACC (2), Lenzing, OMV, Mayr-Melnhof (2), AT&S, voestalpine, Semperit, Valneva (2), Palfinger and Erste Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,54% to 7.084,59 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 7,39%. Up to now there were 120 days with a positive and 101 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 5,66% away, from the low 10,95%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,19%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,22%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 6,6% in front of OMV 4,97% and DO&CO 4,37%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -6,61% in front of Immofinanz -3,85% and Palfinger ...

